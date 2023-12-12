Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $424,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

