Starr International Co. Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 12.8% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

