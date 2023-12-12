State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,508,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,023 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.97% of Pfizer worth $1,999,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

