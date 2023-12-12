Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires 77,473 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,473 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 3.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Charter Communications worth $115,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.41. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.74.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

