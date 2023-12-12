Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $37.16 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.