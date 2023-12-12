Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,539,000. Elevance Health comprises about 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

