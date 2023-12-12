Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 47,289 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Genuine Parts worth $265,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.54. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

