Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $430,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

