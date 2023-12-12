Stifel Financial Corp Buys 77,308 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

