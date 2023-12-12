Stifel Financial Corp Buys 891 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $529,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

ACN stock opened at $342.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average of $314.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $342.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

