Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 121,064 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $692,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
