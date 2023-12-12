Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,041 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $514,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

