Stifel Financial Corp Sells 76,350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,350 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $559,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

