Stifel Financial Corp Sells 90,632 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $405,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

