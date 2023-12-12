Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,266 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,614.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,375.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

