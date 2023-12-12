Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 620,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,145,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

