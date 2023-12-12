Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.