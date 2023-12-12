Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Block accounts for about 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

