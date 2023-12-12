Suvretta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,232 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $17,616,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

