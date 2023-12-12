Suvretta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,088 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.