Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 249,170 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,170 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,621. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.