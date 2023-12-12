Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

