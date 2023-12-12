Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $556.02 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

