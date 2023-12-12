Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.