The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

