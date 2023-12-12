The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 407,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,896,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $415,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

