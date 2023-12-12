Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

