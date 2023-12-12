Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

