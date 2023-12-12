Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.63. The stock has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.