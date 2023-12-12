Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $257.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.