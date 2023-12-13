4,731 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

