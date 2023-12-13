496,001 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 496,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,342,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

