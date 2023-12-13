51,699 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.