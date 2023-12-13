8,032 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

