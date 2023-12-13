AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

