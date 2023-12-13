Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8,867.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,190 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.9% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20,182.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,649 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

