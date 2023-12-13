Addison Capital Co Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,402 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

