Addison Capital Co Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 168.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLV opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

