Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.6% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

