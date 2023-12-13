Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

