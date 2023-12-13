AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $185.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

