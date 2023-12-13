American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARL

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.