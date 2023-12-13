American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

