American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Ulrich Trogele Acquires 2,488 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 2,488 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,004.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,093.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Ulrich Trogele bought 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55.

AVD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

