Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

