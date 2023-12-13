Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $14.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $396.67 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.67 and its 200-day moving average is $364.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

