Analysts Offer Predictions for GMS Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $73.15 on Monday. GMS has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

