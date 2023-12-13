Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 3.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $154.43 and last traded at $153.39. 864,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,942,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.