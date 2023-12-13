Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

ARKR stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

