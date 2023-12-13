Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.